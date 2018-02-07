0 Memphis man released after case of mistaken identity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a FOX13 Investigation Monday night, an innocent man is now out of a Chattanooga jail and headed back to Memphis.

This after someone stole his identity and used it to commit credit card fraud. In the last 24 hours, the 21-year-old has probably aged a couple years.

Saturday night, he was picked up by Shelby County deputies for a warrant out of Chattanooga.

Monday afternoon, he was taken from Memphis to Hamilton County to answer for those charges.

Tuesday morning, law enforcement there realized Quinton Braxton didn't fit the description of the 6 foot, 195 pound man they were looking for, and Tuesday evening Braxton, was released.

"I felt like God heard my prayers. It felt like he responded back. I just wanna thank him for that," Quinton Braxton said.

Prayers and persistence. Four days after being arrested on a warrant out of Chattanooga for a crime he didn’t commit, Quinton Braxton is now a free man.

"Scariest part about all of this, was that they were never gonna find out that I didn’t do it or that they keep me in there a longer time knowing I didn’t do it, with somebody out there using my identity," he said.

The man who stole Braxton's identity that Chattanooga police were looking for was 6 feet tall and weighed 195 pounds. Quinton is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs in at 145.

But after his arrest by Shelby County deputies, it took spending 2 nights at 201 Poplar, a 5-hour car ride to Hamilton County, and a night in jail there before authorities in Chattanooga figured out they were sent the wrong man.

"Frustration, anger, nervous, scared. That’s all that goes through my mind when I’m in here, hoping that I can get out. Hoping that they do something about this, hoping that I can leave as soon as possible. I’m ready to go home," said Braxton.

The 21-year-old now has to deal with another long travel day, but this ride will be easier knowing that Tuesday night's rest will not be hampered by the nightmare of jail.

He said being in jail felt like Hell.

Chattanooga police told FOX13 they are pursuing leads on the man who stole Braxton's identity. They said once caught, he will face the original theft investigation as well as criminal impersonation, criminal simulation and fraud.

