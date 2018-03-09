Memphis man shot at community center near University District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting at a community center in southeast Memphis.
Police were called to the Davis Community Center at 4:28 p.m. Thursday.
Multiple police cars and first responders are on the scene.
Investigators were called to the 3300 block of Spottswood.
One man was shot on the scene, he was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
The suspect fled the scene southbound on Prescott in a dark green sedan,
If you have any information on this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
BREAKING: Man shot at a community center off Spotswood in Memphis pic.twitter.com/5f2h46O8z4— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) March 8, 2018
