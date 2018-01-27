  • Memphis man shot in Edgewater Apartments overnight

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was shot in the Edgewater Apartments Friday night.

    MPD was called to the scene at 9:25 p.m.

    Investigators told FOX13 the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information concerning this case, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: