Memphis man shot in Edgewater Apartments overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was shot in the Edgewater Apartments Friday night.
MPD was called to the scene at 9:25 p.m.
Investigators told FOX13 the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
@ 9:25 p.m., a male was shot while in the area of 5857 Third Cove, Edgewater Apartments. He was xported in critical condition. No suspect info is available. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 27, 2018
If you have any information concerning this case, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
