0 Memphis man to girlfriend: "I am gonna put your brains all over these windows."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators responded to an aggravated domestic assault in the 3800 block of Ridgeway Tuesday evening.

The victim and her mother told police she was beaten by her boyfriend for days.

Police told FOX13 the victim was picked up by her boyfriend on Saturday. The victim thought her boyfriend was taking her to exchange a pair of shoes, once she realized she was going somewhere else, she asked him to take her home.

Investigators said the boyfriend then pulled a silver pistol and pointed it at the victim. The girlfriend told police they have a history of domestic violence.

The boyfriend told the victim, "B**** if you act like you want to move or get some attention I am going to put your brains all over these windows."

The suspect then punched the victim several times with a closed fist.

MPD said the girlfriend kept pleading with the boyfriend to let her go, but he refused.

She told police she was repeatedly beaten and held at gunpoint by the suspect all weekend.

Police said the suspect picked her up in a gray Pontiac G6 on Saturday, throughout the weekend he changed vehicles by calling different people.

He then changed from a Pontiac to a maroon Toyota Camry, to a white Nissan Maxima, and finally a blue Ford F-150.

The suspect eventually let her out of the vehicle and at a Mapco Station at on Mount Moriah and Ridgeway Rd., according to police.

The F-150 is the vehicle the suspect used to drop off the victim at the Mapco station.

Officers on the scene said the victim had a black left eye that was slightly swollen.

