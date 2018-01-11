Memphis man tries to save victims from burning SUV

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is reflecting after he tried pulling several people out of a burning SUV that was involved in a three-car accident Friday night.
“We tried,” said Darriel Jenkins. “We did the best we could.”
Jenkins was on a food run for his kids when he noticed the burning car and accident on Shelby Drive.
“When I saw the bodies, it tormented me,” He said.
But the issue was bigger than him. He had to at least try to save those inside.
Three died, Alfred Motlow, 19, his girlfriend, 20-year-old Aniya Brown and friend, Katie Coleman, 18, were killed when the SUV they were riding in was hit head-on by another car Friday.
Maricus Murdock, 19, remains in critical condition, the family told FOX13.
Jenkins said it’s been tough since the accident. He is disappointed he couldn’t do more.
But Motlow’s mother, Jean, said Jenkins has nothing to hang his head about.
“I want to say, 'Thank you. Thank you for trying. Thank you for not letting my son burn,'” Motlow said.
A vigil for the victims will be held at New Grove Christian Church at 7 p.m. Thursday.
