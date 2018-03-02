0 Memphis man wanted for 3 armed robberies across the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for a suspect involved with a Family Dollar robbery January 26th.

MPD told FOX13 the robbery happened at 6:20 that evening in the 1100 block of S. Bellevue.

Investigators said the male who entered the business was dressed in a black hoodie, green undershirt, black pants, with orange and white shoes.

Police said the suspect produced a black handgun, jumped the counter of the business and demanded money from the register.

Once the suspect took money from the register, he fled the location on foot westbound behind the business.

Thursday, at 7:45 p.m. an armed robbery occurred at 2245 Lamar at Dollar General.

During this incident, an armed male dressed in a black hoodie, black shoes, and dark blue jeans with a green and white ball cap, according to police.

Officers said the suspect produced a black semi-automatic handgun and demeaned money from the register.

The suspect then fled the scene westbound on Lamar after taking the money. Investigators said the suspect was seen before the robbery crossing Lamar from the 2200 block of Lamar at a KFC.

An hour later at 8:32 that night, an armed robbery happened in the 3600 block of North Watkins at the Dollar General.

During this incident, an armed man entered the business from the direction of Corning Ave. dressed in a black hoodie, black shoes, dark blue jeans with a green and white ball cap.

Police said the man produced a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the register.

The suspect then fled the scene on Watkins after taking the money.

Before the incident, a man matching this description was seen in a tan 2008-2010 Chevy Tahoe with double rear doors and a dent on the rear of the vehicle.

These are ongoing investigations. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding these cases, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

