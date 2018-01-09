Memphis mayor agrees to de-annex two areas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mayor Jim Strickland moved forward Tuesday with a plan to shrink the city limits.
He's agreed to de-annex two areas, Eads and Riverbottoms.
If approved after three readings, the ordinance could be in effect as early as May, and the 170 people who live there would no longer pay city taxes or get city services.
Shelby County would then step in to provide law enforcement, fire and garbage pick-up.
