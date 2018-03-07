0 Memphis mother calls FOX13 for help after getting $3,800 MLGW bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother calls FOX13 for help after getting a 38-hundred water bill from MLGW.

Memphis Light Gas Water said the problem is an underground leak that needs to be fixed. Taleath Dugger told FOX13 she and her two children don’t waste water so it caught her by surprise when she got her recent MLGW bill for four thousand dollars.

“And the water is by itself is three thousand eight hundred 38 dollars and 36 cents,” said Dugger, who added, “I have been paying my light bill and water bill and it has never been this high.”

Dugger was told there is a leak underground on the property of her rented home. She said she and her aunt have hired as many as five plumbers and they told her “no leak.

The utility company told FOX13 it informed Dugger of a leak back in October 2017.

“The leak has not been fixed as of yet. Once they fix that leak we can take a look at the account and see what we can do at that time,” said Tamara Nolen of MLGW corporate communications department.

The utility said it may be able to adjust Dugger’s bill, but won’t make any promise. In the meantime, Dugger has a bill that is too large for her to even imagine. We asked if she could afford to pay it?

Dugger’s response was, “No sir, I can’t. I really can’t.”

Dugger and her family will hire another, a sixth to see if an underground leak can be found while she fights MLGW to lower her water bill.

Customers are to call 544-6549 if they suspect a water leak due to a smart meter install.

