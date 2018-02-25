Memphis mother desperately searching for missing teen, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police need your help searching for an endangered 14-year-old.
Zantoreya Reed was last seen by her mother Tierney Allen Saturday night.
Police said Zantoreya was last seen in the 3000 block of Northmoor in Raleigh.
MPD told FOX13 Zantoreya is diagnosed with bipolar, but is up to date with her medication.
Investigators said Zantoreya is 5’6”, 160 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes with shoulder length hair.
She was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt with black pants.
If you have seen Zantoreya, please contact Memphis Police at 528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}