Memphis mother facing 7 charges after child dies in car accident

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother is behind bars after her child was killed in a car accident in Whitehaven Thursday morning.

    Investigators told FOX13 Cynthia Bargery was driving a Toytoa Tundra west on Holmes Rd. near Tulane when she struck a pedestrian and continued driving.

    A witness told police he followed Bargery and saw her strike a mailbox on W. Holmes Rd. and continued driving.

    She eventually drove into traffic and crashed into a small wooded area.

    Officers saw Bargery's truck crash in the tree line, still running. 

    MPD saw Bargery in the driver's seat with her 7-year-old son in the front seat as well. Police then turned the truck off and removed the keys from the ignition.

    Bargery told paramedics she took "Xanax." A prescription bottle was also in Bargery's right jacket pocket. 

    The child was transported to Regional One where he later died. 

