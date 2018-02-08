0 Memphis mother in court after charged with killing four kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shanynthia Gardner walked into Division Court 5 Thursday showing little emotion.

She did however react, when half a dozen of her family members piled into the courtroom in support of the woman who is charged with killing four of her children.

RELATED: Shanynthia Gardner ruled "mentally defective," trial still possible

Gardner spoke briefly with her attorney, before Craig Morton went before Judge James Lammey handing him a report that could aid Gardner in her defense.

At the end of last 2017 ... a state medical expert deemed Gardner 'mentally defective.' Morton told FOX13 a forensic psychiatrist has reached the same conclusion.

"They both are of the opinion that she suffered from a mental disability at the time of the event," Gardner's attorney Craig Morton said.

RELATED: Child abuse victims honored in Shelby County

It was in 2016 when Gardner was arrested for stabbing to death four of her children--who ranged in age from 6 months to four years old. Since then, she has been in and out of court.

Morton said his client is still struggling to understand what landed her behind bars.

"It's a horrible thing particularly when you don't fully understand what got you where you are," Morton said.

RELATED: Mother indicted in stabbing deaths of 4 children

As Gardner left the courtroom Thursday her family did as well, refusing to speak about the case.

The hearing wrapped up in just a matter of minutes, but it could be extremely important as the judge could soon decide if Gardner could enter an insanity plea.

Gardner was ordered back in court March 21st.

Trending stories:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.