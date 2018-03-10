Memphis mother reunited with infant, child stolen by father with abusive history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother is overjoyed after her nine month old son, Jah-Arius Stovall, was returned to her Saturday morning.
Memphis Police told FOX13 the child's father, Joesph Mallory, took the child while he was drunk at 2 a.m. Saturday.
Police said Mallory returned the infant to the mother later Saturday morning.
However, this isn't the first time Mallory got into a dispute involving children.
November 2017, Mallory was involved in a domestic dispute involving a 5-year-old and a 6-month-old.
Investigators said Mallory had been drinking before this incident as well.
The victim told police she was physically pulled out of a taxi cab by Mallory.
Witness on the scene saw him hit the victim twice with a backpack.
Earlier that week, wittiness noticed the victim running away from Mallory with her 5-year-old and 6-month-old at hand.
Memphis Police said Mallory is still on the run.
