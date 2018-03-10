  • Memphis mother reunited with infant, child stolen by father with abusive history

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother is overjoyed after her nine month old son, Jah-Arius Stovall, was returned to her Saturday morning.

    Memphis Police told FOX13 the child's father, Joesph Mallory, took the child while he was drunk at 2 a.m. Saturday.

    Police said Mallory returned the infant to the mother later Saturday morning. 

    However, this isn't the first time Mallory got into a dispute involving children.

    November 2017, Mallory was involved in a domestic dispute involving a 5-year-old and a 6-month-old. 

    Investigators said Mallory had been drinking before this incident as well.

    The victim told police she was physically pulled out of a taxi cab by Mallory.

    Witness on the scene saw him hit the victim twice with a backpack.

    Earlier that week, wittiness noticed the victim running away from Mallory with her 5-year-old and 6-month-old at hand. 

    Memphis Police said Mallory is still on the run. 

