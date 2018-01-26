0 Memphis mother wants answers after 7-year-old daughter says she was raped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police told FOX13 they are investigating the rape of a seven-year-old girl that happened two days before Christmas.

The mother said the thought of her daughter being raped keeps her from sleeping at night.

"I don’t want another victim. I don't want anyone else to be a victim,” the mother said.

The woman told FOX13 on December 23rd, her daughter told her news that she is still trying to understand.

"When I came home that Friday, my daughter told me that the man I have been messing with for four years touched her, raped her,” the mother said.

Memphis police confirm with FOX13 they are investigating the rape accusations, only telling us the case is an open investigation.

The woman said she doesn’t understand why MPD has taken so long to collect important evidence to arrest the suspect.

"Well at first they said it was due to the holidays. They weren't going to be able to do anything, then the weather, they weren't going to be able to do anything,” the woman said.

At this time, no suspect has been named in this case.

The mother told us her daughter has had a rape test kit performed on her.

"It's hard to trust anybody. It's hard to even trust a family member. It's hard to trust anybody,” the mother said.

