Memphis mother with 9 kids, homeless after early morning fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A morning fire left a family without a home in the Klondike area. It happened around 6:00 Friday morning on the corner of Annie and Fern.
Sabrina Settle told FOX13 part of her roof collapsed in the kitchen. She was making coffee when part of the ceiling fell into the stove.
“I’m just glad my kids ok,” she said. “We just don’t have nothing. We just lost everything.”
Her mother, Donna, said nine kids lived in the house on the corner of Annie and Fern.
“The kids need help bad,” she said. “They need a place to stay. Ain’t no such thing as going back home. It’s a total loss.”
The family said the Red Cross has helped them, and they’re asking for prayers.
“We want them to pray,” Donna said. “We need some help for the kids, need help to find another house.”
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- MPD searching for missing woman being held against her will
- Memphis mother kidnapped at gunpoint, forced to commit forgery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}