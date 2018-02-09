Memphis native, Evvie McKinney, wins 'The Four'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis native, Evvie McKinney, won the first ever 'The Four' competition on FOX13 Thursday. It was the moment McKinney's life changed forever.
The Soulsville Charter School alum comes from a long line of Memphis singers, and her brother Gedeon, even competed on the 5th season of American Idol.
McKinney has been granted the opportunity to take her career to the next level with a recording contract, and she was even named iHeartRadio's "On The Verge" artist.
WATCH FOX13's Good Morning Memphis on Friday as we speak with Evvie McKinney about her new found stardom.
Trending stories:
- Memphis mother shot and killed while holding 1-year-old daughter
- PHOTOS: Memphis mother shot & killed while holding 1-year-old daughter
- Mother still searching for clues after finding son’s dead body in tow lot a decade ago
- Botched investigation: Body overlooked for 49 days on MPD property
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}