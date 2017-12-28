  • Memphis nightclub permanently shut down, according to D.A.

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - According to the District Attorney's Office, Mynt Lounge is permanently shut down.

    The club located in southeast Shelby County was given a temporary injunction on December 21st.

    A petition of abatement of a nuisance was filed as well.

    “This petition is filed in an effort to stop what appears to be a long-term and worsening problem of criminal activity occurring at Mynt Lounge,” Attorney General Amy Weirich said. “The property is an uncontrolled danger and a nuisance, serving as a haven for extensive drug-related sales, violence, criminal disturbances and other dangerous behavior.”

    The nightclub has been a scene of shootings, illegal weapons, and numerous complaints of criminal activity.

