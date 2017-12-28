Memphis nightclub permanently shut down, according to D.A.

MEMPHIS, Tenn - According to the District Attorney's Office, Mynt Lounge is permanently shut down.
The Mynt Lounge on Hacks Cross Road just agreed to close permanently following our nuisance petition filed last week. This was the site of the murder of visiting New Orleans firefighter Gregory Howard in August.— Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) December 28, 2017
The club located in southeast Shelby County was given a temporary injunction on December 21st.
A petition of abatement of a nuisance was filed as well.
“This petition is filed in an effort to stop what appears to be a long-term and worsening problem of criminal activity occurring at Mynt Lounge,” Attorney General Amy Weirich said. “The property is an uncontrolled danger and a nuisance, serving as a haven for extensive drug-related sales, violence, criminal disturbances and other dangerous behavior.”
The nightclub has been a scene of shootings, illegal weapons, and numerous complaints of criminal activity.
Mynt Lounge closure becomes permanent.https://t.co/0onetCI1Ds pic.twitter.com/C5LAc2NymE— Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) December 28, 2017
