Memphis organizations give back for Christmas

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis communities are giving back to those in need on Christmas day.

    The 15th Annual Christmas Warm it Up Block Bunch Party presented by the MA' 9 MustardSeed and Forgotten Souls Coalition took place Christmas day at 8 a.m.

    The event took place at the House of Mtenzi Museum in the 1200 block of Madison Ave.

    The organization is still accepting the following:

    • Toys for forgotten children
    • Forgotten Souls accessories Warmup Kits needed:
    • Skull Caps
    • Tube Socks
    • Cotton gloves
    • Scarves
    • Thermal underwear
    • Coats or winter jackets
    • Men & women shoes

    You can also donate the following items to the House of Mtenzi Museum

    • Hand sanitizers
    • Toothpaste & Brushes
    • Mouthwashes
    • Deodorants
    • Face Towels
    • Soap
    • Tube Sock
    • Scarves
    • Cotton Gloves
    • Can Vienna Sausage
    • Cookies, Pies & Cake

    If you have any information about this event, contact 901-273-5038.

