Memphis organizations give back for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis communities are giving back to those in need on Christmas day.
The 15th Annual Christmas Warm it Up Block Bunch Party presented by the MA' 9 MustardSeed and Forgotten Souls Coalition took place Christmas day at 8 a.m.
The event took place at the House of Mtenzi Museum in the 1200 block of Madison Ave.
The organization is still accepting the following:
- Toys for forgotten children
- Forgotten Souls accessories Warmup Kits needed:
- Skull Caps
- Tube Socks
- Cotton gloves
- Scarves
- Thermal underwear
- Coats or winter jackets
- Men & women shoes
You can also donate the following items to the House of Mtenzi Museum
- Hand sanitizers
- Toothpaste & Brushes
- Mouthwashes
- Deodorants
- Face Towels
- Soap
- Tube Sock
- Scarves
- Cotton Gloves
- Can Vienna Sausage
- Cookies, Pies & Cake
If you have any information about this event, contact 901-273-5038.
