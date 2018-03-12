Memphis police ask for help to identify Valero gas station robbery suspect

Memphis police are taking to social media to identify a man they said robbed a Valero gas station.
According to the post, officers were called to the 4100 block of Millbranch road. When officers arrived, the clerk told police the suspect implied he has a weapon, and demanded money.
The clerk slammed the security window, and the suspect ran.
