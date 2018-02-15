Memphis police asking for help to find missing dog

A family is looking for their lost dog, and the Memphis Police Department is joining in the search.
MPD said Ginger ran off after an accident on I-40.
The family is from out of town and was on the way to the airport when the accident happened.
If you see Ginger, please call the Appling Police Station at 901-636-4400.
