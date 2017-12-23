Memphis Police Association gives back with 'Hearts of Giving' event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Association gave more than 100 kids bags full of presents for Christmas Thursday and Friday for their fifth annual Hearts of Giving event.
“We just picked out some kids who we recognize there was a need and were delivering toys, playing Santa Clause,” MPA Vice President Essica Cage said.
They raised $8,000 through fundraisers and donations. MPA members talked with officers and teachers to find the kids.They called their parents, and asked them exactly what they wanted for Christmas.
They loaded the bags into a U-Haul and delivered them to 40 homes throughout Memphis.
FOX13 talked to Keyerika Wettington, who’s two children received gifts.
“It’s a wonderful help you know, especially when you a single mom It’s a wonderful thing,” Wettington said.
If you would like to donate to MPA for next year’s event, visit: http://www.memphispoliceassociation.org/donate/.
