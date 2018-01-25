0 Memphis Police Department begins 2018 with resources from Justice Department to fight crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police began the new year with resources from the Justice Department to fight crime.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session visited Memphis last year. Sessions promised federal help for Memphis after the bluff was including as one of the cities on its Public Safety Partnership.

Memphis has been selected as one of 12 cities the justice department wants to help reduce its violent crime caused by guns, gangs, drugs and domestic violence.

“They recognize that we have a gang problem here in Memphis, and they are offering assistance as it relates to gang eradication and gang prevent,” said Mike Collins, a retired Shelby County sheriff’s deputy.

According to a document FOX13 obtained, Memphis police can expect the DOJ to conduct a series of assessments.

In other words, a review of how the police handles violent crime fueled by gangs, drugs and guns.

The DOJ will even ask if the MPD can do a better job handling the needs of victims?

By September, the DOJ will identify MPD’s successes, challenges, and ways to improve with a mid-year report due in this spring.

“Any help is better than none. I think it is a good thing that they are offering that particular assistance,” said Collins.

FOX13 asked Collins if the public will see any noticeable difference, tangible improvement in public safety.

“We probably won't any from that in some time. I would say at best another year out,” said Colllins.

