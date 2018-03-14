  • Memphis police issue City Watch for 15-year-old girl

    Memphis police need your help to bring home a missing 15-year-old girl. They fear she is in danger. 

    MPD said Myia Fair went missing from the 400 block of Chuck Avenue on March 14. She might be wearing a green tank top and green shorts. 

    According to police, she is an at-risk special needs student. 

    If you see her, please call Memphis police at 901-545-2677. 

