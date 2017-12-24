Memphis police looking for man exposing himself in Midtown

Memphis police are searching for a man they say has been exposing himself to women in Midtown.
Investigators say this has been going on since November 2017 in the Central Gardens and Cooper-Young neighborhoods.
The suspect was seen driving a white model Kia Optima. If anyone believes they see this vehicle, document the license plate number and call the police immediately.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
