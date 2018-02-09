  • Memphis police officer indicted on attempted rape, D.A. says

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer has been indicted for the alleged attempted rape of a female acquaintance in her home. The incident happened in January, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General.

    We've learned that the alleged victim was also a police officer.

    Bradley Paul Henthorne, 36, has been indicted on one count of aggravated sexual battery. His bond has been set at $25,000.

    Henthorne has been suspended, according to MPD.

