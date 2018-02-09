Memphis police officer indicted on attempted rape, D.A. says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer has been indicted for the alleged attempted rape of a female acquaintance in her home. The incident happened in January, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General.
We've learned that the alleged victim was also a police officer.
Bradley Paul Henthorne, 36, has been indicted on one count of aggravated sexual battery. His bond has been set at $25,000.
Henthorne has been suspended, according to MPD.
#breakingnews Shelby County Grand Jury indicts @MEM_PoliceDept Ofc. on charges of attempted rape and aggravated sexual battery. @ShelbyCountyDA says Bradley Henthrone has been arrested.— Greg Coy (@GCoyFOX13) February 8, 2018
