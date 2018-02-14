  • Memphis police officer injured in car crash

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that an MPD officer was injured in a Tuesday night crash. 

    The officer was struck while on duty in his vehicle, according to MPD. 

    Memphis Police Department said the officer and the occupant of the other vehicle were rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition. 

    We're working to learn more information.

