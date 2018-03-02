  • Memphis potholes are damaging cars across the city

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Potholes... Potholes... Potholes... the city keeps on filling them but they keep on popping up. 

    FOX13 discovered potholes that have not been seen before that appear to be severely damaging cars.

    People are almost getting into accidents when they hit them or trying to avoid them.

    One Memphis man said he was pulled over by police because they though he was drunk, but he was swerving to avoid potholes.

    Some vehicles are hitting potholes that might be a foot deep. 

