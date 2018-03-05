Memphis rapper pleads guilty for possessing illegal firearm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Ricky Hampton, a Memphis rapper who goes by the stage name “Finese2Tymes” has been pleaded guilty in federal court to a gun possession charge stemming from an incident following a concert in Forrest City.
The plea agreement called for enhancements because the firearm in question was capable of accepting a high-capacity magazine, and Hampton possessed the firearm in connection with another felony offense.
Hampton was originally arrested on a federal complaint on July 3, 2017. A grand jury then indicted him on July 6, 2017.
Kentrell Gwynn, Hampton’s bodyguard, was added as a co-defendant in a superseding indictment on August 3, 2017.
Hampton pleaded guilty to the superseding indictment on Monday and will be sentenced by Judge Holmes at a later date.
“Violence has followed this individual, and it is time for that to end,” attorney Cody Hiland said. “The message is clear—if you are a felon in possession a firearm, and especially if you use that firearm to commit other crimes, you will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
The maximum punishment Hampton faces for being a felon in possession of a firearm is not more than 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine not to exceed $250,000, and not more than three years of supervised release.
