Memphis Sam's Club location closed for good

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Sam’s Club location has closed its doors for good.
RELATED: Sam's Club abruptly closes locations across the country
The location at 1805 Getwell Road, just north of I-240, announced a closure to employees this morning.
Trending stories:
- Memphis man in hospital after stabbing in Overton Square
- PHOTOS: Timeline of when snow will hit Memphis on Friday
- Memphis man tries to save victims from burning SUV
- Memphis snow: What to expect from Friday’s winter weather
A former employee of the store told FOX13 employees were called in for a meeting and told the store was closing. In an email, another person told FOX13 there was no advanced notice and employees were told they were no longer required to report for work.
When FOX13 called the store, we were met with the following voicemail:
“This Sam’s Club location is closed effective January 11. Please visit SamsClub.com for alternate locations.”
A sign on the door said "Sam's Club is CLOSED today. We regret any inconvenience."
The online listing on SamsClub.com shows “error loading club information.”
It appears the sudden closure of Sam's Club locations is happening nationwide. News outlets across the country -- including Atlanta, Houston, Cincinnati, and many others -- are reporting stores closing.
Sam's Club parent company Walmart announced raises and bonuses for current employees.
RELATED: Walmart boosts starting pay to $11 an hour, offers bonuses
There are four other Sam’s Club locations still open in the Memphis area. They are on Covington Pike, Winchester, Goodman Road in Southaven, and Highway 64 in Bartlett.
FOX13 has reached out to Sam’s Club for further comment about why the store was closed. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}