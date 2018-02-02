0 Memphis sanitation workers honored with moment of silence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thursday, city workers and supporters remembered the two sanitation workers who were killed 50 years ago.

Their deaths led to the 1968 sanitation strike that was the cause of Dr. Martin Luther King coming to jail.

On the 50th anniversary of his father’s death, Jack Walker told FOX13 he is beginning to receive closure.

“The stuff I had been carrying inside me. It brought a lot of it out. It made me feel better,” Jack said.

Jack’s father, Robert Walker and Echol Cole were killed on rainy February 1st in 1968.

The two men who were sanitation workers were forced to work in inclement weather and left to seek shelter in a garbage truck.

The truck malfunctioned and crushed the men to death.

“We got a long way to go and a short time to get there,” Jack said.

Jack followed in his father’s footsteps becoming a Memphis public works worker has been with the city now for more than 30 years.

Jack said things are much different from when his father was working, but sanitation workers are still fighting for respect.

“Memphis is supposed to be better than this here. If we don’t come together, we are going to be behind forever,” Jack said.

Several of the original sanitation strikers attended Thursday's wreath laying.

Many people were calling for voices to be unified and continue the fight for what’s fair.

“Who is going to give their life up? Martin Luther King the man upstairs sent him. I admire him he’s my hero,” Jack said.

