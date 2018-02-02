Memphis singer advances to finale of The Four: Battle for Stardom

A Memphis singer is making headlines after advancing to the finale of a new singing talent show.
The show is called The Four: Battle for Stardom.
Evvie McKinney is a Soulsville Charter Alum. She dedicated her performance to her late father. McKinney said he was also a Memphis singer.
The show features celebrities Meghan Trainor, Diddy, Charlie Walk, and DJ Khlaed as the judges.
The winner of the show receives a record deal.
