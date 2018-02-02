  • Memphis singer advances to finale of The Four: Battle for Stardom

    Updated:

    A Memphis singer is making headlines after advancing to the finale of a new singing talent show. 

    The show is called The Four: Battle for Stardom. 

    Evvie McKinney is a Soulsville Charter Alum. She dedicated her performance to her late father. McKinney said he was also a Memphis singer. 

    The show features celebrities Meghan Trainor, Diddy, Charlie Walk, and DJ Khlaed as the judges. 

    The winner of the show receives a record deal. 

