Memphis snow: What to expect from Friday's winter weather

FOX13's Chief Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck has everything you need to know about the winter weather heading towards the Memphis area.

>> TIMELINE OF POTENTIAL IMPACT

(The Weather Prospector arises early ... pulls on his weathered dungarees ... and goes out into the cold morning. His worn sifting dish is in his scarred hands as he makes his way to the icy river. He bends down .. plunges his dish deep into the cold water ... raises it into the morning air and begins to swirl and study. Over time the silt begins to settle ... the muddy water begins to clear ... and there, near the bottom, he begins to see nestled among the shiny black river gravel flashes of gold and he smiles.)

This is forecasting.

And as we get roughly 48 hours out from an event the vein of data we're mining for gets closer to the earth's surface.

(Full disclosure: I really HAVE been up early studying this. I have NOT been wearing overalls.)

Here's the latest, and stay with us through the next few weather updates (today and tomorrow) as it will get fine tuned even more:

KEY UPDATE #1: FREEZING AIR. The temps are now progged to drop below freezing around 6 am (could vary a bit from county to county, but overall). That's a lot earlier than yesterday when it was going to occur around noon to 1 pm. That means we could see some sleet/freezing rain early (between midnight and 6 am), and we need to REALL watch those am roadways. Good Morning Memphis will be ALL over this. We ALREADY have teams in place and ready to go.

KEY UPDATE #2: MOISTURE. The amount of water we'll have to work with is now moving out a little faster, exiting by around noon Friday. This is also critical. It means (in conjunction with Key Update #1 above) that we're raising the possibility of sleet/ice getting mixed with rain during our Friday morning commute. Again - GMM will have you blanketed. ELECTRIC blanket (best thing to have when it's cold).

NOW TO THE GRAPHICS:

Graphic 1: What does this show you? That's a great depiction of your favorite phrase: WINTRY MIX! As the freezing air mixes with the exiting rain all forms of precip are in play (as you can see). The good news? It doesn't look to be a "devastating" ice storm at this point (but we're still cautious! Ice is expected! Don't let your guard down!)

Graphic 2: This shows a fairly common feature - that as the event exits, the REALLY cold air (near the back side) is overlapping and causing snow to fall as snow and remain as snow as it gently floats through all the layers of the atmosphere. (Because they're all finally cold enough to "not" melt it ... see? All layers are below freezing from the cloud to the ground).

We could very likely have this scenario: cold rain ... then we see ice/sleet fall and develop (some gets melted by rain, some starts to build up) .... then we see some pretty snow cover portions of it.

North Mississippi: you could very easily be on Facebook Saturday morning posting the following: "THEY WERE WRONG. IT NEVER SNOWS HERE. WHAT IS THE DEAL." (you're welcome to cut and paste that. just one of the many free services I'm offering here.)

But it's still very fluid and unfolding.

And as promised, I'll keep bringing you the latest updates and my opinion (which is seen above currently in the "very likely scenario" overview.

And, of course, I'll have moving pictures to show you in an hour-by-hour breakdown tonight on FOX13 NEWS at 5:18, 5:48, and 6:18. Same thing at 9

