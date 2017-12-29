Memphis Target arson suspect attempted to steal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After two fires were started in a Memphis Target, police now have a woman behind bars.
December 2nd, the Memphis Fire Department responded to a 911 call at the Target on Colonial.
Crews found two fires in the clothing department. Investigators determined that the fires were intentionally started. This lead to moderate smoke damage throughout the store.
Police discovered Tina Priestas as the person responsible. Surveillance video shows Priestas filling a shopping cart with merchandise, then going to the clothing areas.
Heavy smoke then started in the clothing areas. Video then shows Priestas leaving the area with the cart.
Officers saw Priestas leaving the store with the merchandise in the cart without paying.
