Memphis teen murdered in drive-by, family hoping for answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tadarius Tate was driving in a car with a friend when he became the victim of a drive-by shooting. Police said someone fired at least 30 shots into the vehicle, and the 19-year-old did not survive.

That shooting happened on August 3 at Park and Goodman.

“This was not road rage. This was targeted,” Major Ross with the Memphis Police Department said during a media briefing on Thursday.

MPD is still searching for clues in Tadarius’ murder. All these months later, no arrests have been made.

Major Ross noted some of the things Tadarius’ family have missed in the months since his death.

He was born on the Fourth of July. The holiday was always a great time for his family. He also loved to eat – notably lasagna, chicken spaghetti, and lemon cake.

When he’d come home from school, he’d get his sister – now 11 years old – and they’d play outside. He even taught her how to ride a bike.

“Tadarius is never coming back home again,” Major Ross said.

Tadarius died at the scene. A 16-year-old passenger also shot. He was rushed to Regional One after being shot, but he survived.

The passenger didn’t know who fired the shots. He wasn’t aware of an enemy who may have wanted either of them dead.

Police said some cases where cars are shot up are simply road rage, but they believe Tadarius’ car was intentionally targeted.

The question is: Who did it and why?

“These are hard crimes to solve, but somebody talked and somebody knows something,” Major Ross said.

Tadarius was in a mentoring program. He had dropped out of high school but was working to get back into school and get a degree, according to his mother.

“His mom stresses he was not a bad kid,” Major Ross said.

If you have any information related to the murder of Tadarius Tate, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

“Innocent people are being murdered on these streets.”

