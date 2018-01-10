  • Memphis Tigers baseball icon "Stan The Man" dies

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Tigers family has lost one of their own. 

    14-year head baseball coach at the University of Memphis, Daron Schoenrock, announced Tuesday that Stan Bronson, popularly known as "Stan the Man," passed away Tuesday morning after eating breakfast. 

    "He served, cheered, coached, but mostly loved his Baseball Tigers," said Schoenrock. 

    Our thoughts are with his family at this time. 

