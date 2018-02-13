  • Memphis Tigers football release 2018 schedule

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis football team released their 2018 schedule Tuesday morning. 

    The Tigers will open up the season September 1st at home vs. Mercer. This is the Tigers' third FBS or FCS opponent from the state of Georgia; Memphis has played only Georgia and Georgia Tech from the Peach State.

    UofM plays there first opponent in the AAC on the road against Navy Sept. 8. This will be the Tigers' earliest conference opener since joining The American in 2013; also earliest West Division game since league went to two divisions in 2015.

    Trending stories:

    The Tigers will take on SEC powerhouse Missouri on October 20. This will be the fourth time Memphis meets Missouri in program history, and the third time the two teams play each other as members of different leagues. Memphis faces former defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who enters his third season as Missouri's head coach in 2018.

    The Tigers posted a 10-3 overall record and a 7-1 American Athletic Conference mark in 2017. Memphis won The American West Division title, earned a spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game and received an AutoZone Liberty Bowl berth. The Liberty Bowl appearance was a school-record, fourth-consecutive postseason invitation.

    The 2018 Memphis football schedule is as follows:
     

    • Sept. 1    Saturday    Mercer    Liberty Bowl
    • Sept. 8    Saturday    at Navy*    Annapolis, Md.
    • Sept. 14    Friday    Georgia State    Liberty Bowl
    • Sept. 22    Saturday    South Alabama    Liberty Bowl
    • Sept. 28    Friday    at Tulane*    New Orleans, La.
    • Oct. 6    Saturday    Connecticut*    Liberty Bowl
    • Oct. 13    Saturday    UCF*    Liberty Bowl
    • Oct. 20    Saturday    at Missouri    Columbia, Mo.
    • Nov. 3    Saturday    at ECU*    Greenville, N.C.
    • Nov. 10    Saturday    Tulsa*    Liberty Bowl
    • Nov. 16    Friday    at SMU*    Dallas, Texas
    • Nov. 23    Friday    Houston*    Liberty Bowl

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories