Memphis Tigers football release 2018 schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis football team released their 2018 schedule Tuesday morning.
2018 Tiger Football Schedule:— Memphis Football (@MemphisFB) February 13, 2018
- Seven home games
- Road game at SEC foe Missouri
- Week two conference opener at Navy (barring any more hurricanes!)https://t.co/SZIAeUf0dl pic.twitter.com/Zp2F4TOvWB
The Tigers will open up the season September 1st at home vs. Mercer. This is the Tigers' third FBS or FCS opponent from the state of Georgia; Memphis has played only Georgia and Georgia Tech from the Peach State.
UofM plays there first opponent in the AAC on the road against Navy Sept. 8. This will be the Tigers' earliest conference opener since joining The American in 2013; also earliest West Division game since league went to two divisions in 2015.
The Tigers will take on SEC powerhouse Missouri on October 20. This will be the fourth time Memphis meets Missouri in program history, and the third time the two teams play each other as members of different leagues. Memphis faces former defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who enters his third season as Missouri's head coach in 2018.
The Tigers posted a 10-3 overall record and a 7-1 American Athletic Conference mark in 2017. Memphis won The American West Division title, earned a spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game and received an AutoZone Liberty Bowl berth. The Liberty Bowl appearance was a school-record, fourth-consecutive postseason invitation.
The 2018 Memphis football schedule is as follows:
- Sept. 1 Saturday Mercer Liberty Bowl
- Sept. 8 Saturday at Navy* Annapolis, Md.
- Sept. 14 Friday Georgia State Liberty Bowl
- Sept. 22 Saturday South Alabama Liberty Bowl
- Sept. 28 Friday at Tulane* New Orleans, La.
- Oct. 6 Saturday Connecticut* Liberty Bowl
- Oct. 13 Saturday UCF* Liberty Bowl
- Oct. 20 Saturday at Missouri Columbia, Mo.
- Nov. 3 Saturday at ECU* Greenville, N.C.
- Nov. 10 Saturday Tulsa* Liberty Bowl
- Nov. 16 Friday at SMU* Dallas, Texas
- Nov. 23 Friday Houston* Liberty Bowl
