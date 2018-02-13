0 Memphis VA employee arrested for threats made against multiple people including children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After being arrested for threats made against multiple people including children, an employee of the Memphis VA Medical Center could soon be out of a job.

FOX13 has learned the employee who made these threats against a former boyfriend works with patients at the VA.

FOX13's Marius Payton checked Monday morning and found the employee, Dominique Reeder, was still working there.

But after reading the affidavit of complaint against Reeder and seeing the multiple threats she's accused of making, threats to kill family members and the children of her former boyfriend's new girlfriend, the VA is looking to hold her accountable for her actions.

The affidavit against Dominique Reeder shows a trail of domestic abuse.

On January 5th, she goes to an old boyfriend's house uninvited and refused to leave until police are called. Before they arrived, she vows to call him until he was dead and threatened to have his family killed.

Just 3 days later, she went to the same house and threatened to kill his new girlfriend and her children.

Reeder eventually admitted to police that she went to her ex's house without permission, called him in excess of 70 times and admitted to police that she wanted him dead.

All of these actions coming from a social worker who deals closely with patients every day at the Memphis VA Medical Center.

We called the Memphis VA for comment and they pointed us to the Department of Veteran Affairs in Washington. A spokesperson for VA Secretary David Shulkin told us this:

"Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it will be taking immediate steps to propose the termination of a Memphis VA Medical Center employee for illegal threats....This behavior is not in line with the norms and values of the VA. VA will be initiating the process for removal from employment."

Congressman Steve Cohen has been watching the Memphis VA closely after several FOX13 investigations have revealed inappropriate behavior by multiple VA employees, including Brittney Lowe, who was arrested and did jail time for 3 DUI's and still managed to keep her job.

A spokesperson for Cohen told us, "Director Dunning assured the congressman that he is dealing with one matter administratively today and the other has been dealt with administratively."

Ms. Lowe was suspended for 14 days for her DUI arrest and jail time and is still employed at the facility because her offense was before the passage of the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act. Ms.

Reeder's offense is not covered and the VA Secretary said they are starting the process of firing her.

