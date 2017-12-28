Memphis VA investigating after vet's 'health condition worsened' while waiting in ER

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis VA has confirmed with FOX13 they are investigating after a patient went to its emergency room and waited to be seen.
The VA confirmed the veteran was inside its waiting room as his “health condition appeared to have gotten worse.” They also go on to mention they are monitoring the veteran’s situation and following their progress.
An internal investigation is underway. In a statement to FOX13, new Medical Center Director David Dunning said the following:
"The Memphis VA Medical Center is aware of a veteran whose health condition appears to have worsened while waiting to be seen last week in our emergency room. We are communicating with the Veteran’s family and following the Veteran’s progress. We are currently conducting an internal review and will take appropriate action if warranted."
FOX13 also reached out to the office of Congressman Phil Roe. Roe is the chair of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. A rep with his office told FOX13 they are aware and are waiting to hear back from the Memphis VA before giving a statement.
