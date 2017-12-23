Memphis Weather: Flood warnings remain in effect for parts of the Mid-South

0

Related Headlines Download the FOX13 Weather App

The National Weather Service has allowed the flood watch to expire for the Mid-South, but flood warnings are still in effect for portions of Shelby, Quitman, Fayette, Tate, and Tunica Counties—as some rivers/creeks are expected to crest near/at flood stage. Feeling much colder this morning than yesterday…Temperatures 20° colder across most of the Mid-South. Currently at 42°, with a northwest wind at 10 mph. (feels like 36°) Light drizzle and foggy conditions causing reduced visibility across the area. Today Rain exits the viewing area by noon, but clouds stick around for the rest of day. Temperatures only warm up to the mid-40s today, so grab the coats before you walk out the door. North wind 10-15 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy with temperatures falling to 35° North wind at 5 mph. Extended Forecast Slight chance of showers/flurries tomorrow, otherwise mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 40s. Lots of sunshine for Christmas day, but it's going to be cold—Make sure the kids have their jackets in the morning if they're going outside to play after opening gifts. Temperatures remain unseasonably cold for the next few days, with rain chances re-entering the forecast on Wednesday. As we look beyond the 7-day, it is important to remember the atmosphere is turbulent, so small changes can be expected-- Looking ahead to next weekend we have the potential for wintry mix next Friday. Saturday, the latest data is suggesting colder, drier conditions for the Liberty Bowl. We'll continue to update the extended forecast as we get new data into the Severe Weather Center.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.