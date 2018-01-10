Memphis Weather: Fog, scattered showers to start the day

0

5 AM Weather Update from Lindsey Monroe

Good Wednesday morning to you!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect again this morning for the entire Mid-South through 9am. Allow extra travel time and remember to use the low beam headlights!

In addition to the fog, a pesky drizzle is falling, creating slick spots and wet roads. It is more mild though, temperatures in the lower 50s. Southeast wind at 10 mph.

It’ll remain cloudy through the day with stray shower, 20%.

South wind at 5-10 mph.

WARMER! High: 65°

TONIGHT:

Cloudy. Scattered rain showers, 40%.

South wind at 10-15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.

Very mild. Low: 58°



EXTENDED FORECAST:

EVEN WARMER for Thursday as highs rebound to the upper 60s. Widespread rain will return Thursday morning lasting in to the afternoon and evening. Rain chance 80%.

A potent cold front is set to arrive Thursday evening bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms between 5-10pm. Severe weather is not expected.



**CHANCE OF WINTRY PRECIPITATION IS MOST LIKELY BETWEEN 3AM – 12PM FRIDAY**

The tricky part of this weather event is the falling temps on the backside of the cold front. We’ll see the “high” temperature for Friday around midnight with temps in the upper 30s and falling to below freezing by daybreak Friday. At this point, leftover moisture could possibly begin changing over the a sleet/snow mixture in the overnight hours and into Friday morning.







Moisture will begin to exit around lunchtime on Friday, with a sleet mix possibly changing to snow flurries before dry air takes over. No accumulation is expected, but the brief frozen precipitation will coat surface creating very slick road conditions through Friday. Temperatures drop below freezing and hover there through the day Friday.







The precip exits for next weekend, temperatures stay colder. Highs on Saturday near 35° with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs barely climb above freezing on Sunday, near 34°. Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks dry and colder this year. Partly cloudy with a high temp in the upper 30s.

We’re already watching next Tuesday… another weather system and drop in temps could bring more snow chances to the Mid-South. It’s still very early analysis with this system, more updated to come.



