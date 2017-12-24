Memphis Weather: Light rain and colder temps Sunday morning

TODAY:
Mostly cloudy this afternoon, with highs in the lower 40s Slight chance of drizzle across the area, with the extreme northern portion of the FOX13 viewing area, Dyer and Crockett counties, potentially seeing a few flurries.
West northwest wind 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT:
An Arctic blast brings frigid temps to the Mid-South—Overnight lows dip into the 20s!
North northwest wind 5-15 mph.
It’s going to be one of the nights that you want to make sure you follow the Freezing Temps Safety Checklist!
Lots of sunshine for Christmas day, but it’s going to be cold—Make sure the kids have their jackets in the morning if they’re going outside to play after opening gifts –temps will be in the mid-20s, but it will feel like 20° (wind chill).
Temperatures remain unseasonably cold for the next few days. A reinforcing cold front coupled with moisture will bring the potential for snow on Thursday. Cold temps in store for the Liberty Bowl—It’s going to be a great idea to wear coats, scarves, and gloves to the game.
I’d have a blanket on standby also—You’ll want to stay dialed in this week as there is a slight chance of rain moving in just in time for kick off.
