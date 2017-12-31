Memphis Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect until Monday afternoon

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL
NOON TODAY.
WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO NOON
MONDAY.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills.
Final day of 2017 ends with temps only warming into the mid-20s.
Breezy winds keep afternoon wind chills in the 10s.
Mostly sunny, north wind at 15 mph.
Tonight
Bone-chilling wind chills forecast for the evening—
Overnight low: 11° Wind chill: -4°
North wind at 15 mph
Extended Forecast
Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills continue into the beginning of next week.
Sunny, dry, and cold as we go through the next few days, with daytime highs mainly in the 20s, and overnight lows generally in the 10s.
Warming (a little) by next Friday.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
