Memphis Weather: Winter Weather Advisory to go into effect at Midnight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON SUNDAY.
WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO NOON
MONDAY.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
A chilly start to the day..
Currently at 34° Wind Chill: 28°
A mix of sun and clouds with a northwest wind at 6 mph.
Today
Temperatures gradually warming to 37° this afternoon, but wind chills will remain in the upper 20s
Bundle up!
Mostly cloudy for the afternoon, with temperatures decreasing as the cold front moves into the area.
North wind 5 -10 mph.
Tonight
Temperatures plummet overnight to 18°, with single digit wind chills expected by early morning.
Northeast wind at 10 mph.
Extended Forecast
Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills continue to filter into the area through the weekend.
Wind chill values dip below 0° as we prepare to ring in the new year.
Sunny, dry, and cold as we go through the next few days, with daytime highs mainly in the 20s, and overnight lows generally in the 10s.
Warming (a little) by next Friday.
