0 Memphis woman attacks 2 women, 3 children with her car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is behind bars after attacking two women and three children, Thursday in Orange Mound.

Officers were told the victims were assaulted in the 2900 block of Lamar by suspect, Tomisha Martin.

Investigators said Martin used the metal base of a car jack to smash the windshield, rear window, and driver side doors' windows of the victim's 2013 Dodge Avenger. The shattered glass from the windshield cut the victim's right arm.

Martin then used another vehicle to repeatedly ram the victim's car. Two women and three children were inside the victim's car at the time.

Police told FOX13 the impact of Martin's car was so hard, a 6-year-old little girl fell out of the victim's vehicle.

When the two women got out of the car to retrieve the 6-year-old, Martin tried to run them over with her car.

The two women and child had to jump out of the way to avoid being ran over.

Martin's car then struck the victim's right leg, causing major pain.

Officers on the scene then checked Martin's license and discovered that it's suspended.

Investigators said it should cost $1,100 to repair the victim's car.

Two women then picked Martin out of a photo-lineup and stated she was the person that committed the crime.

Tomisha Martin was charged with aggravated assault (five counts), vandalism $1,000- $2,000, driving while license suspended, canceled, or revoked, and reckless driving.

The six-year-old’s mother is demanding answers, on FOX13 News at 5.

