0 Memphis woman dies: Here's the story of why she's still alive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Every day, 2,000 people have a heart attack in the U.S. Nearly 1700 of those people die. For decades scientists have struggled with finding a solution to the country’s biggest killer.

But there’s one Mid-South Doctor whose patients’ hearts are beating the life-threatening odds.

Carol Saunders remembers the day her heart stopped, “March the 13th, 2017,” she said. Sanders was at home with her son. It was late.

She wasn’t feeling well, so she went to the bedroom to lie down.

“I just walked through this door and came to go to bed and got evidently this way and got turned to get in but I fell here.”

Carol’s son Nathan heard the crash adding, “She looked as if she was trying to breathe, but I wasn't aware of how effective she was.”

Carol’s medical records show she died several times over the next 12 hours of her coma saying, “All my organs had shut down. It was a mess bringing me back.”

Dr. Frank McGrew knows that better than anyone. He’s her cardiologist who responded this way when asked how close she was to dying, “Within seconds. If she wouldn't of had initial CPR, she never would have survived.”

Carols cardiac arrest outside of the hospital is not rare. What is, explains Dr. McGrew, is her recovery adding,

“She was the recipient of several new advances that made a huge difference in her life.”

During Carol’s heart attack, a clot formed or fragments of cholesterol broke off and blocked it, so she had total blockage of that artery.

Dr. McGrew said that could be prevented in many cases. Scientist recently discovered jeans in the blood that better break down cholesterol. They developed a similar anti-body that could be injected every two weeks to block the very proteins that form cholesterol.

Carol is now on it and Dr. McGrew said, “Heart care now is nothing like it was several decades ago when I began practice.” Which is important, considering heart disease is the reason one out of every four people died in the U.S. like Carol, who if not for her doctor and son who saved her life.

