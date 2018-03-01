  • Memphis woman in critical condition following incident in Hickory Hill

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a wounding in the 6100 block of Pebble Beach in Hickory Hill.

    Police responded to the scene at 9:02 Friday morning.

    Investigators told FOX13 one woman was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition.

    Officers have one Memphis man in custody. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories