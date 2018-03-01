Memphis woman in critical condition following incident in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a wounding in the 6100 block of Pebble Beach in Hickory Hill.
Police responded to the scene at 9:02 Friday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 one woman was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers have one Memphis man in custody.
Trending stories:
- 5-year-old girl died hours after doctor turned her away for being late
- Girl gives teacher her 75 cents in ice cream money to help with family funeral
- MPD searching for serial robber, targeted 7 people in 2 days
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}