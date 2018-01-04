Memphis woman robbed at gunpoint after loading groceries into car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's every woman's nightmare.
Memphis police are investigating after a woman was robbed after loading groceries into her vehicle.
Trending Now:
- SCSO: Man found shot and killed on porch near elementary school, victim identified
- Mid-South father sentenced to 25 years after 3-month-old suffered fractured skull
- Three local Kroger stores to close for good
- University of Memphis residents on alert after multiple burglaries
It happened Wednesday, January 3 around 2:00 p.m. at the Kroger located at 9025 Highway 64. The victim told police she exited Kroger and began to load her car with groceries when the unexpected happened.
She went to return her cart, and as she walked back to her car, she was approached by a stranger wearing a knit hat and a tan jacket. The man pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. She gave him her purse and he fled the scene.
The suspect later got in the passenger seat of a light colored Sedan with a drive out tag.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact police.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}