Memphis woman robbed at gunpoint on her front porch, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to an armed robbery in Midtown at 12:39 Wednesday morning.
When MPD arrived on the scene, the victim was extremely distraught.
Police found no visible injuries and the victim told police she didn't receive any.
The victim told police she was smoking a cigarette on her front porch when a tall man with slim build wearing a gray hoodie and black pants approached her, armed with a silver handgun.
Officers said the suspect demanded money at gunpoint. The victim advised her purse was inside the residence, and the suspect told her to go get it.
Investigators said the suspect watched the victim get the purse from the front door of her residence.
MPD said the suspect took the purse and fled on foot. He ran westbound on Lawrence then northbound on Evergreen.
The black purse contained an American Express credit card (black), a Bank of America car (red), and a credit card (gray).
Officers put out a broadcast with suspect’s description and stolen property.
Police searched the area for a suspect and the victims belongs, but neither was located.
