Memphis woman shot during home invasion, three men at large

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot Monday afternoon in East Memphis.

According to MPD, they responded to a home invasion call around 1:44 p.m. in the 4100 block of Fizer. When police arrived to the scene, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Trending stories:

Police told us she was shot while outside her home. A mechanic was working on her car at the time.

She was transported to Regional One in critical condition but later upgraded to stable condition.

Police told FOX13 three men broke into home and tried to rob the victim.

Breaking: per MPD, At 1:44pm MPD responded to a home invasion in the 4100 block of Fizer. The female victim was shot by the suspects & xported to ROH in critical condition.

3 m/b armed suspects fled on foot. pic.twitter.com/BRzT6bWcrZ — Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) January 22, 2018

A search is underway as all three suspects fled the scene on foot. One of the suspects was wearing a gray hat, pants and fleece jacket. Another was wearing a blue skull cap and hoodie. No description was available for the third suspect.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will have the latest developments on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.