Memphis woman shot during home invasion, three men at large

    By: Scott Madaus

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot Monday afternoon in East Memphis. 

    According to MPD, they responded to a home invasion call around 1:44 p.m. in the 4100 block of Fizer. When police arrived to the scene, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

    Police told us she was shot while outside her home. A mechanic was working on her car at the time.

    She was transported to Regional One in critical condition but later upgraded to stable condition.

    Police told FOX13 three men broke into home and tried to rob the victim.

    A search is underway as all three suspects fled the scene on foot. One of the suspects was wearing a gray hat, pants and fleece jacket. Another was wearing a blue skull cap and hoodie. No description was available for the third suspect. 

