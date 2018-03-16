Memphis woman slammed against running rail then assaulted at Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police told FOX13 a woman was attacked while running on the River Bluff Trail above Tom Lee Park, Thursday.
The victim told police the suspect, Thomas Conway, was wearing a black business suit and blue tennis shoes.
She then told MPD the suspect pushed her against the running rail and grabbed her buttocks with his hand.
Once the victim screamed, Conway ran north from the trail.
Police searched the area for the suspect and found a male who fit the description in the 300 block of Washington Ave.
Conway was then taken to the sex crimes bureau.
The victim then viewed a six picture lineup and identified Conway as the person that assaulted her.
MPD told FOX13 the victim was not injured.
Conway then waived his rights and gave a typed signed statement admitting touching the victim on her buttocks.
Trending stories:
- Orange Mound father killed walking home to feed family
- Driver-less motorcycle flies across median, crashes into family
- 7 arrested for using food stamps in drug deals
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}