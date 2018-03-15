  • Memphis woman slams into house with her SUV

    By: Tom Dees

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators said a Memphis woman slammed her SUV into a house around 3 a.m. Thursday.

    Police were called to the 2600 block of Bay Point Circle East in Raleigh.

    FOX13 noticed that the woman drove across multiple yards, then slammed into a house.

    The woman was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. 

    Tom Dees is digging to find out why this woman collided with a garage. See a LIVE look from the scene, on Good Morning Memphis. 

