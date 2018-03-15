Memphis woman slams into house with her SUV

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators said a Memphis woman slammed her SUV into a house around 3 a.m. Thursday.
Police were called to the 2600 block of Bay Point Circle East in Raleigh.
FOX13 noticed that the woman drove across multiple yards, then slammed into a house.
The woman was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Tom Dees is digging to find out why this woman collided with a garage. See a LIVE look from the scene, on Good Morning Memphis.
